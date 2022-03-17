Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

