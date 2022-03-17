Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $838,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after buying an additional 361,276 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -237.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.