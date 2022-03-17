ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 6.4%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. 50,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 983,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.