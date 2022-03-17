Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $130.03 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $94.06 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.93.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.