Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.65 million, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

