Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 78.81%.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
