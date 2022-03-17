Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

