Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 570 ($7.41) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 450 ($5.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £615.03 million and a P/E ratio of 81.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 478.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

