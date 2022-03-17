Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.29

Revomon (REVO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Revomon has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $7.20 million and $646,662.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.95 or 0.06728594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.90 or 0.99934416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040015 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

