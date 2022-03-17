RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,434,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 13,506,395 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

