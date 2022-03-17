Robert W. Baird Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.
WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.86.
WSM stock opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.