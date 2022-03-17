Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,700 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 1,490,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,704,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 12.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roche by 6.5% during the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,556,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 974,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,449. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

