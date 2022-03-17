Roger Stott Acquires 48 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($191.63).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott bought 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($199.25).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($192.98).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 317 ($4.12) on Thursday. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.81) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.79) to GBX 435 ($5.66) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.46) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 413 ($5.37).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

