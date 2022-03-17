Roger Stott Acquires 48 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($191.63).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott bought 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £153.22 ($199.25).
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Roger Stott bought 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($192.98).
Shares of AJB opened at GBX 317 ($4.12) on Thursday. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76.
AJ Bell Company Profile (Get Rating)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
