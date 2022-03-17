Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 177,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,898. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

