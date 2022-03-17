Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells $69,370.56 in Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,104,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,541,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,301,000. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,390,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

