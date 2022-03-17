Royal Bank of Canada Raises NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.38.

Shares of NWH.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.32. 191,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,799. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

