Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.29 ($0.74).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.61 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($88,384.45). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($305,591.68).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

