Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,836.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,847.43.

In other news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.56) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($64,555.79). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($104,876.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622 in the last 90 days.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

