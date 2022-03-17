Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.43).
BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48). The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,836.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,847.43.
About Burberry Group (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.