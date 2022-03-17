Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 477 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $140.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

