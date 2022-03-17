Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 745,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,151 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

XPO stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

