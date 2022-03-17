Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 347,998 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Baozun by 175.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 8,427.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 103,491 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

