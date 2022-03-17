RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €64.00 by UBS Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.97 ($65.90).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

