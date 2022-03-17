Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUAGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.45 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.45 ($0.66). 5,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 42,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.70.

About Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

