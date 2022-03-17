RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

RMBL traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. 556,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,104. The company has a market cap of $506.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $61.90.

Get RumbleON alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RumbleON by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in RumbleON by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RumbleON by 637.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.