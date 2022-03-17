Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.
NYSE:RYAN opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $42.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
