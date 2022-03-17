Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 272,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

