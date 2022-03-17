Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 48,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,451,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

The stock has a market cap of $535.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7,520.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

