Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

Shares of SAFE opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32. Safehold has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,357,211 shares of company stock valued at $199,249,480. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $13,545,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

