SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE SAIL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.37. 13,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,345. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

