Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given New €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.