Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given New €43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
SAXPY stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
