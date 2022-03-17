Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,720. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

