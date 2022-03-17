SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €135.00 ($148.35) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.57 ($151.18).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €102.84 ($113.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €118.07. SAP has a 52 week low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.