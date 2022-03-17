Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STSA opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

