Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

BFS opened at $48.93 on Friday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.30%.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

