Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. 1,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

About Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF)

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

