Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

