Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

