Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,184 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 5.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 119,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,596,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

