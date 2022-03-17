ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,818 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 663,124 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,550,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

