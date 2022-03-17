Scott Bender Sells 79,329 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72.

Shares of WHD opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

