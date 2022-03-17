scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,810. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

