Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,253. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.93. 853,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,053. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

