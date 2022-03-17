Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

PHX opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PHX Minerals news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 51,779 shares of company stock valued at $112,807. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.