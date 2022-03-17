Searle & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Searle & CO. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

LOW opened at $231.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

