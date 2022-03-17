SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.35 and last traded at $58.63. Approximately 5,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 643,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

