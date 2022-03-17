Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

LGSTU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

