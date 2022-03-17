Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $108.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.45.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $51,066,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Semtech by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

