Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Semtech stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.20.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Semtech by 19.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 110,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

