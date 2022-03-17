Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $958.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $958.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 884,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,979. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

