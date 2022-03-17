Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $958.22 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Rating) to announce sales of $958.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 884,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,979. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.