Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of SNSE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 27,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer bought 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 395,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,729 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 202,407 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.