SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE S traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 14,803,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,499. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.